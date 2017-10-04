Survivors receive money from Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund

The first checks from the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund are arriving at 28 non-profits across the Houston area. (Photo: KHOU)

The first checks from the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund are arriving at 28 non-profits across the Houston area. One of the recipients, Katy Christian Ministries, received $110,000 to assist flood victims.

Part of their building flooded, but they've posted signs to let people know they're still up and running.

"The need here in the suburbs is a great one," said Deysi Crespo, Executive Director. "There's a lot of families that lost a lot."

Inside a temporary setup at Family Life Assembly of God, families are flooding in. Since Harvey, the number of households Katy Christian Ministries serves doubled.

"We were blessed to receive $110,000 from the city and it's going to go a long way," Crespo said.

It's a long way to help renters like Olga Cisneros. When Harvey's rains came in, the single mom with three kids ages 12, 3 and 6 months lost her apartment near the Addicks Reservoir.

"When she sees rain, she's like, 'Mommy...' she's like, 'Scared water, water," Cisneros said.

A nightmare they still relive.

"We really need this, it was so so so hard," she said.

Now because of the generosity of Houstonians, the Harvey Relief Fund is helping this family get back on their feet. Outfitting a new apartment with furniture and appliances. One of the many families helped here with everything from clothing and counseling to rent.

"To see the families everyday that leave with a smile on their face when they're coming in feeling hopeless," said Crespo, describing the biggest reward.

There's some $79 million in the fund. This round, they gave out $7.5 million. The 28 non-profits are who you have to get in touch with to get this money in your hands. For a full list of the organizations, tap/click here.

