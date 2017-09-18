Stranger saves woman's flood-damaged wedding dress

Thousands of flood victims had to make the agonizing decisions about which precious belongings they had to throw away. For one woman, that included her wedding dress. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Thousands of flood victims had to make the agonizing decisions about which precious belongings they had to throw away.

For one woman, that included her wedding dress.

"It's almost unbelievable that I have had held on to this for so long," said Barbara Davis, who got married in Corpus Christi on May 29, 1959. "It's just something you don't throw away."

Davis decided to throw it away after Harvey left two feet of in their Braes Heights home of nearly 50 years. But after tossing it into the pile of debris in front of her home, she soon realized that she couldn't let it go.

Her daughter went looking for it, but it was gone.

"I had always wanted my daughters or granddaughters at some point to wear my wedding dress, so I said, 'OK, that’s over with,'" Davis said.

But Monica Modelska had other plans.

"My friend and I were kind of going through the neighborhood looking around, looking at all the devastation and all the furniture strewn about," Modelska said.

She noticed the dress among the debris and took it.

"For me, that dress could be in a museum or it could go to Houston Community College to teach future students about dress making," she said.

She washed it, cleaned it up, then through the grapevine heard that the rightful owner wanted it back.

"I didn’t know where it was going to end up necessarily," Modelska said. "But thank God they called me back and they were like, 'Ahh!'"

It's a reminder for Davis of her special day all these years ago and the spirit of kindness in the aftermath of the storm.

"I think you're seeing it on every corner, every corner," Davis said. "I can't believe a total stranger would do something like that."

