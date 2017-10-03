Shipley Do-Nut shop owners help employee after Harvey

Shipley store owners Mike and Sherryl Simon were thankful for a donation, but they had other plans for the money. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Hurricane Harvey left behind a lot of damage, including to a Shipley Do-Nuts in west Houston.

But when the owners were offered a donation to help with recovery, they decided they just couldn’t accept it.

It was just another day at work for Lucia Flores when her bosses and franchise owners of the marketing company Our Town America gathered in front of the store.

The location on Westheimer in west Houston was damaged during Hurricane Harvey and was closed for six days. Our Town America presented a check to help.

Store owners Mike and Sherryl Simon were thankful, but they had other plans for the money.

Flores and her daughter lost everything they owned in the flood. Water filled their mobile home, coming up to their waists.

As the store manager explained the gift, Flores was overwhelmed with emotion.

Flores, Mike Simon says, is more than deserving.

“She’s just hardworking, loyal, just keeps her head down and does the job,” Mike Simon said.

Sheryll Simon, the granddaughter of Shipley’s founder, says paying it forward has always been an important part of the family business, and she’s thankful all of her employees are safe.

“Even in times where it's difficult like this, God is so great,” she said.

Flores said she will use the money to buy two chairs and beds. She and her daughter have been sleeping on air mattresses ever since their home flooded.

