Recovery shelter opens for Galveston Co. pets displaced by Harvey

LA MARQUE, Texas - A recovery shelter has opened for pets displaced by Tropical Storm Harvey in Galveston County.

Several Galveston Co. animal shelters have come together to put all displaced animals in one place, including League City Animal Shelter, Bayou Animal Services and the Galveston Island Humane Society. The animals are being cared for at Gulf Greyhound Park in La Marque.

If you lost a pet in the area, you're asked to visit the park at 1000 FM 2004 or call 281-910-1562.

The Hurricane Harvey Animals of Galveston Facebook page will be posting updates daily. Click here for more information.

