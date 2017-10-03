KHOU
Recipients of first grants from Harvey relief fund announced

KHOU.com , KHOU 11:30 AM. CDT October 03, 2017

HOUSTON - Mayor Turner and Judge Emmett announced the first recipients of the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund on Tuesday. 

The organizations receiving grants and the amounts are as follows:

  • Jewish Family Service - Houston: $343,750 
  • Katy Christian Ministries - $110,000
  • Main Street Ministries Houston - $250,000
  • Memorial Assistance Ministries - $350,000
  • Montrose Counseling Center, Inc. - $130,000
  • New Hope Housing - $25,000
  • North Channel Assistance Ministries - $400,000
  • Northwest Assistance Ministries - $250,000
  • Salvation Army - $100,000
  • SEARCH Homeless Services - $55,575
  • Tahirih Justice Center - $40,000
  • Volunteers of America, Inc. - $100,000
  • West Houston Assistance Ministries, Inc. - $66,000
  • Fifth Ward Community Redevelopment Corporation - $140,000
  • Aldine Education Foundation - $200,000
  • Alliance for Multicultural Community Services - $147,500
  • Avenue Community Development Corporation - $300,000
  • BakerRipley - $1,000,000
  • Boat People SOS - Houston, Inc. - $94,000
  • Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston - Houston - $360,000
  • Chinese Community Center, Inc. - $100,000
  • Coalition for the Homeless/ New Hope Housing - $1,750,000
  • Communities in Schools of Houston - $25,000
  • Family Service Center of Houston and Harris County - $40,000
  • Houston Habitat for Humanity, Inc. - $400,000
  • Houston Food Bank - $350,000
  • Humble Area Assistance Ministries - $275,000
  • Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston - $150,000

The first round of grants total $7,551,825.00.

Nearly $77 million was raised for the fund. 

