Recipients of first grants from Harvey relief fund announced

HOUSTON - Mayor Turner and Judge Emmett announced the first recipients of the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund on Tuesday.
The organizations receiving grants and the amounts are as follows:
- Jewish Family Service - Houston: $343,750
- Katy Christian Ministries - $110,000
- Main Street Ministries Houston - $250,000
- Memorial Assistance Ministries - $350,000
- Montrose Counseling Center, Inc. - $130,000
- New Hope Housing - $25,000
- North Channel Assistance Ministries - $400,000
- Northwest Assistance Ministries - $250,000
- Salvation Army - $100,000
- SEARCH Homeless Services - $55,575
- Tahirih Justice Center - $40,000
- Volunteers of America, Inc. - $100,000
- West Houston Assistance Ministries, Inc. - $66,000
- Fifth Ward Community Redevelopment Corporation - $140,000
- Aldine Education Foundation - $200,000
- Alliance for Multicultural Community Services - $147,500
- Avenue Community Development Corporation - $300,000
- BakerRipley - $1,000,000
- Boat People SOS - Houston, Inc. - $94,000
- Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston - Houston - $360,000
- Chinese Community Center, Inc. - $100,000
- Coalition for the Homeless/ New Hope Housing - $1,750,000
- Communities in Schools of Houston - $25,000
- Family Service Center of Houston and Harris County - $40,000
- Houston Habitat for Humanity, Inc. - $400,000
- Houston Food Bank - $350,000
- Humble Area Assistance Ministries - $275,000
- Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston - $150,000
The first round of grants total $7,551,825.00.
Nearly $77 million was raised for the fund.
