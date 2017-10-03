Recipients of first grants from Harvey relief fund announced

We found one street where every home was flooded. But not everyone got the $400 emergency assistance. (Jason Miles photo)

HOUSTON - Mayor Turner and Judge Emmett announced the first recipients of the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund on Tuesday.

The organizations receiving grants and the amounts are as follows:

Jewish Family Service - Houston: $343,750

Katy Christian Ministries - $110,000

Main Street Ministries Houston - $250,000

Memorial Assistance Ministries - $350,000

Montrose Counseling Center, Inc. - $130,000

New Hope Housing - $25,000

North Channel Assistance Ministries - $400,000

Northwest Assistance Ministries - $250,000

Salvation Army - $100,000

SEARCH Homeless Services - $55,575

Tahirih Justice Center - $40,000

Volunteers of America, Inc. - $100,000

West Houston Assistance Ministries, Inc. - $66,000

Fifth Ward Community Redevelopment Corporation - $140,000

Aldine Education Foundation - $200,000

Alliance for Multicultural Community Services - $147,500

Avenue Community Development Corporation - $300,000

BakerRipley - $1,000,000

Boat People SOS - Houston, Inc. - $94,000

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston - Houston - $360,000

Chinese Community Center, Inc. - $100,000

Coalition for the Homeless/ New Hope Housing - $1,750,000

Communities in Schools of Houston - $25,000

Family Service Center of Houston and Harris County - $40,000

Houston Habitat for Humanity, Inc. - $400,000

Houston Food Bank - $350,000

Humble Area Assistance Ministries - $275,000

Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston - $150,000

The first round of grants total $7,551,825.00.

Nearly $77 million was raised for the fund.

