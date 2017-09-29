People wait for hours for Harvey disaster food benefits

Thousands of people lined up at Greenspoint Mall Friday to apply for D-SNAP. It’s part of the state’s effort to make sure those impacted by Harvey are able to eat. (Jason Miles photo)

HOUSTON - Thousands flocked to Greenspoint Mall on Friday. It wasn’t for a mega sale, but for a food stamp giveaway.

It’s part of the state’s effort to make sure those impacted by Harvey are able to eat.

“We lost clothes, food, everything,” said Chrystal Johnson.

Johnson has two kids and one on the way.

She joined thousands of others at the mall to apply for disaster food stamps, called D-SNAP.

It’s one of three locations in Harris County set up by Texas Health & Human Services.

“It’ll go a long ways,” said Johnson.

Only those who lived in Harris County when Harvey hit qualify for these benefits. And, like regular food stamps, there is an income component.

Another important caveat is that you cannot have received regular SNAP benefits within the last two months.

Days of distribution are based on the first letter of an applicant’s last name.

“We are hearing a lot of stories and it’s really tragic that it happened to these families and individuals in Harris County and that’s what we’re here for,” said HHS director Gracie Perez. “And it boils down to, you know, providing food assistance.”

Once approved, benefits are loaded onto cards within about three days.

Ashley McLaurin waited in line for more than three hours.

“Some people just need the extra help right now,” said McLaurin. “I’m struggling financially, so I need that extra help to be able to pay my bills and get food on the table at the same time.”

Johnson said waiting in line isn’t a chore when it’s among your only options.

“I’m pretty sure they’re doing the best they can,” said Johnson.

Here’s information on the D-SNAP distribution, which runs through Oct. 5:

Application sites:

Harris County - Houston

Greenspoint Mall

12300 North Fwy

Houston, TX 77060

Harris County - Houston

Southwest Multi-Service Center

6400 High Star

Houston, TX 77074

Harris County - Pasadena

Pasadena Convention Center

7902 Fairmont

Pasadena, TX 77505

Residents in Harris County may only apply between Sept. 22 and Oct. 5. Locations will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Application dates are based on last name

Date First letter of last name Sept. 22, 27 A – C Sept. 23, 28 D – H Sept. 24, 29 I – M Sept. 25, 30 N - R Sept. 26, Oct. 1 S - Z Oct. 2-5 Anyone

For more information about D-SNAP, individuals can call 2-1-1 and select option 6. For information in Spanish, call 2-1-1 and select option 2. Information is also available in other languages by calling 2-1-1 and selecting option 0.

