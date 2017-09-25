Hundreds of pets remain at NRG Arena after being displaced by Harvey

Hundreds of dogs and cats remain at NRG Arena after being displaced by Harvey. The animals are ready to be reunited with family or will later be fostered and adopted. Photos: Sarah Zizinia / KHOU.com

HOUSTON - Hundreds of animals still remain displaced one month after Harvey hit Houston.

Harris County, in an effort to alleviate some the pressure on the inundated animal shelter, partnered with Best Friends, a national animal organization, and opened a satellite shelter. Harris County helped secure the space at NRG Arena and Best Friends brought in veterinarians and volunteers to help care for the animals.

Each day, about 170 volunteers help walk, feed and clean out the cages of all the animals.

Best Friends has set up a webpage of photos lost pets and other resources to help find them. Holly Sizemore, the chief program officer for Best Friends, encouraged people to come in and look for their pet. Even if they’re not there, Sizemore said Best Friends has other resources that can help find them.

The Pet Reunion Pavilion will be closed during Houston Texans home games, but will be open every other day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The cats and dogs will be housed at the pavilion for 30 days before they’re made available for adoption. Typically, the Harris County Animal Shelter places animals on a 72-hour hold before they’re put of for adoption, but because of the tragic circumstances surrounding Harvey, that time was extended.

As of September 25, 23 animals have been reunited with their families.

According to Best Friends Animal Society, all animals at NRG will either be fostered, adopted or transported at the end of their 30 day hold if they are not reunited with their families.

The Pet Reunion Pavilion is a partnership of Best Friends Animal Society, Harris County Public Health, Austin Pets Alive!, Houston Pets Alive! and Houston PetSet.

