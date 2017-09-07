How to help Greater Houston after Harvey

Thousands of people in Houston and Southeast Texas were either evacuated or have been impacted by Hurricane Harvey in one way or another.
Several businesses and organizations are responding with support and donations. The cleanup and rebuilding efforts will continue for months to come.
Below are several organizations offering volunteers ways to get involved.
Gallery Furniture
Gallery Furniture is accepting cleaning items at the 6006 North Freeway and 7227 West Grand Parkway South locations. Please bring brand new Clorox, shovels, Pine Sol, shop vacs, sponges, mops, brooms, gloves, trash bags, fans, soap, face masks, knives for cutting carpet, humidifiers and buckets for donation.
Phone
(281)-810-9746
Locations
6006 North Freeway, Houston, Texas
7227 West Grand Parkway South, Houston, TX
H-Town Cares
Hope After Harvey services include shelter, food, water, clothes, hygiene, transportation, emergency life skills assistance, and FEMA guidance. Please click below to find out how to get involved.
Phone
(713)-688-2900
Location
World Headquarters
1024 Pinemont Drive
Houston, TX 77091
American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast
Visit the American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast websites for locations for shelters, how to volunteer, where to donate, and how to give blood.
Phone
(713)-526-8300
Location
2700 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX
Houston Food Bank
The Houston Food Bank has volunteer opportunities and ways to donate to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.
Phone
(713)-223-3700
Location
535 Portwall Street
Houston, TX 77029
Galveston Food Bank
The Galveston Food Bank has volunteer opportunities and ways to donate to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.
Phone
(409)-945-4232
Location
624 4th Avenue North, Texas City, TX 77590
United Way of Greater Houston
The United Way of Greater Houston is looking for placing volunteers with agencies to help flood victims as well as accepting donations that will be distributed out to their partners.
Phone
(713)-685-2300
Location
50 Waugh Drive
Houston, TX 77007
Houston SPCA
If you are looking for a displaced pet or need emergency assistance for your animal(s) please reach out to the Houston SPCA.
Phone
(713)-869-7722
24-hour injured animal rescue
(713)-880-4357
Location
900 Portway Drive
Houston, TX 77024
Airbnb
All service fees are waived for those affected by the disaster and checking in between August 23, 2017, and September 25, 2017.
Global Giving
This fund will provide relief to survivors by providing emergency supplies, food, water, and medicine in addition to longer-term recovery assistance to help residents recover and rebuild. Thousands were affected by Hurricane Harvey and will be for months and years to come.
The Greater Houston Community Foundation
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner established a Harvey relief fund which connects donors with a network of nonprofits.
