How to help Greater Houston after Harvey

87 year-old Joe Turano talks to neighbors on a boat as he rides in a truck to his flooded home on Sept. 6, 2017 in Houston. Over a week after Hurricane Harvey hit Southern Texas, residents are beginning the long process of recovering from the storm. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Thousands of people in Houston and Southeast Texas were either evacuated or have been impacted by Hurricane Harvey in one way or another.

Several businesses and organizations are responding with support and donations. The cleanup and rebuilding efforts will continue for months to come.

Below are several organizations offering volunteers ways to get involved.

Gallery Furniture

Donate

Gallery Furniture is accepting cleaning items at the 6006 North Freeway and 7227 West Grand Parkway South locations. Please bring brand new Clorox, shovels, Pine Sol, shop vacs, sponges, mops, brooms, gloves, trash bags, fans, soap, face masks, knives for cutting carpet, humidifiers and buckets for donation.

Phone

(281)-810-9746

Locations

6006 North Freeway, Houston, Texas

7227 West Grand Parkway South, Houston, TX

H-Town Cares

Volunteer and Donate

Hope After Harvey services include shelter, food, water, clothes, hygiene, transportation, emergency life skills assistance, and FEMA guidance. Please click below to find out how to get involved.

Phone

(713)-688-2900

Location

World Headquarters

1024 Pinemont Drive

Houston, TX 77091

A boy hugs his grandmothers' dog after being rescued from rising floodwaters due to Hurricane Harvey in Spring, Texas, U.S., on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Photo: Bloomberg, � 2017 Bloomberg Finance LP)

American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast

Donate

Visit the American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast websites for locations for shelters, how to volunteer, where to donate, and how to give blood.

Phone

(713)-526-8300

Location

2700 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX

Houston Food Bank

Donate and volunteer

The Houston Food Bank has volunteer opportunities and ways to donate to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Phone

(713)-223-3700

Location

535 Portwall Street

Houston, TX 77029

The Houston Food Bank's Backpack Buddy program provides food for 13,000 local students. (Photo: KHOU)

Galveston Food Bank

Donate and volunteer

The Galveston Food Bank has volunteer opportunities and ways to donate to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Phone

(409)-945-4232

Location

624 4th Avenue North, Texas City, TX 77590

United Way of Greater Houston

The United Way of Greater Houston is looking for placing volunteers with agencies to help flood victims as well as accepting donations that will be distributed out to their partners.

Phone

(713)-685-2300

Location

50 Waugh Drive

Houston, TX 77007

Houston SPCA

If you are looking for a displaced pet or need emergency assistance for your animal(s) please reach out to the Houston SPCA.

Phone

(713)-869-7722

24-hour injured animal rescue

(713)-880-4357

Location

900 Portway Drive

Houston, TX 77024

A Houston SPCA Animal Rescue boat in a flooded neighborhood with officials looking for stranded animals that need to be rescued. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

Airbnb

All service fees are waived for those affected by the disaster and checking in between August 23, 2017, and September 25, 2017.

Global Giving

This fund will provide relief to survivors by providing emergency supplies, food, water, and medicine in addition to longer-term recovery assistance to help residents recover and rebuild. Thousands were affected by Hurricane Harvey and will be for months and years to come.

The Greater Houston Community Foundation

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner established a Harvey relief fund which connects donors with a network of nonprofits.

