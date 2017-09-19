Harvey help: Houston Contractors Association job openings

A contractor removes moldy materials from a flood damaged home on September 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2017 Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Workers are needed to help rebuild Houston after Harvey and there are a lot of jobs available, according to the Houston Contractors Association.

People are working to restore homes but there are a lot of public works positions that need to be filled, says Jeffrey Nielsen with HCA.

"You have to be willing to work in the sun, it's a hot job. We're always looking for skilled laborers... the one thing about the industry most people don't know is it pays really well," said Nielsen. "You don't have to have a college degree, you don't even have to have a high school degree so much. And you can make a six-figure salary, depending on how hard you push yourself."

Here's a list of contracting companies currently hiring, provided by HCA:

Park Construction

Phone: (281)342-0031

Concrete Finishers and Laborers

Sprint Sand & Clay

Phone: 832.449.7600

2141 Preston St.

Richmond, Texas 77469

Skilled Operators for excavators and dozers

Conrad Construction

Phone: 713-937-3081

All Positions

Beyer Construction

16110 Hollister Street

Houston, TX 77066

Phone: (281)587-5913

DG Medina Construction

Phone: 832-710-5490

- Concrete Finishers

- Backhoe Operators

- Truck Drivers

- Administrative Assistant for the main office work

MC2 Civil Construction

14115 Luthe Rd.

Houston, Texas 77039

Phone: 713-545-1289

We are currently hiring workers with heavy civil experience

Slack & Co. Contracting

Phone: (713)838-7300

2990 Holmes Rd

Houston, Texas 77051

operators, mechanics, pipe layers, concrete finishers

C.E. Barker Ltd.

Phone: (281)252-3677

pipe layers, operators, labor, and mechanic.

Cherry Companies

Phone: (713)987-0000

6131 Selinsky

Houston, Texas 77048

Labor's, Riggers, Burners, Truck Drivers, Business Dev. Assistant

Jimerson Underground

Have openings for excavator operators, loader operators, pipe layers, and skilled laborers in the underground utility field. Storm sewer, Sanitary sewer and water line installation.

Contact information is as follows.

Jimerson underground Inc.

Tony Bonner general superintendent cell 281-802-2046 Office 281-261-0976

Resumes can be sent to frontdesk@jimerson.net

Reddico Construction

Phone: 936-441-9500

10083 Airport Road

Conroe, Texas 77303

for equipment mechanics, operators and laborers

Unitas Construction

Phone: 832-840-9767

15726 Chapel Lake Dr

Cypress, Texas 77429

TCH Directional Drilling

Phone: 281-993-2999

4105 FM 2351

Friendswood, Texas 77546

Experienced laborers, pipe layers, operators, heavy haul drivers, and project managers.

Resicom, Inc.

Phone: 713-666-7775

Blazey Construction

Phone: 281-272-9000

521 North Sam Houston Pkwy East, Suite 550

Houston, Texas 77060

Estimator needed

R&B Group

Phone: (713)862-5800

1213 N. Durham

Houston, Texas77008

NBG Constructors

Phone: (281)495-0842

9702 SYNOTT

HOUSTON, Texas 77083

Laborers

