Harvey help: Houston Contractors Association job openings

HOUSTON - Workers are needed to help rebuild Houston after Harvey and there are a lot of jobs available, according to the Houston Contractors Association.
People are working to restore homes but there are a lot of public works positions that need to be filled, says Jeffrey Nielsen with HCA.
"You have to be willing to work in the sun, it's a hot job. We're always looking for skilled laborers... the one thing about the industry most people don't know is it pays really well," said Nielsen. "You don't have to have a college degree, you don't even have to have a high school degree so much. And you can make a six-figure salary, depending on how hard you push yourself."
Here's a list of contracting companies currently hiring, provided by HCA:
Park Construction
Phone: (281)342-0031
Concrete Finishers and Laborers
Sprint Sand & Clay
Phone: 832.449.7600
2141 Preston St.
Richmond, Texas 77469
Skilled Operators for excavators and dozers
Conrad Construction
Phone: 713-937-3081
All Positions
Beyer Construction
16110 Hollister Street
Houston, TX 77066
Phone: (281)587-5913
DG Medina Construction
Phone: 832-710-5490
- Concrete Finishers
- Backhoe Operators
- Truck Drivers
- Administrative Assistant for the main office work
MC2 Civil Construction
14115 Luthe Rd.
Houston, Texas 77039
Phone: 713-545-1289
We are currently hiring workers with heavy civil experience
Slack & Co. Contracting
Phone: (713)838-7300
2990 Holmes Rd
Houston, Texas 77051
operators, mechanics, pipe layers, concrete finishers
C.E. Barker Ltd.
Phone: (281)252-3677
pipe layers, operators, labor, and mechanic.
Cherry Companies
Phone: (713)987-0000
6131 Selinsky
Houston, Texas 77048
Labor's, Riggers, Burners, Truck Drivers, Business Dev. Assistant
Jimerson Underground
Have openings for excavator operators, loader operators, pipe layers, and skilled laborers in the underground utility field. Storm sewer, Sanitary sewer and water line installation.
Contact information is as follows.
Jimerson underground Inc.
Tony Bonner general superintendent cell 281-802-2046 Office 281-261-0976
Resumes can be sent to frontdesk@jimerson.net
Reddico Construction
Phone: 936-441-9500
10083 Airport Road
Conroe, Texas 77303
for equipment mechanics, operators and laborers
Unitas Construction
Phone: 832-840-9767
15726 Chapel Lake Dr
Cypress, Texas 77429
TCH Directional Drilling
Phone: 281-993-2999
4105 FM 2351
Friendswood, Texas 77546
Experienced laborers, pipe layers, operators, heavy haul drivers, and project managers.
Resicom, Inc.
Phone: 713-666-7775
Blazey Construction
Phone: 281-272-9000
521 North Sam Houston Pkwy East, Suite 550
Houston, Texas 77060
Estimator needed
R&B Group
Phone: (713)862-5800
1213 N. Durham
Houston, Texas77008
NBG Constructors
Phone: (281)495-0842
9702 SYNOTT
HOUSTON, Texas 77083
Laborers
