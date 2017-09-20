Help After Harvey: Find the right contractor
General contractors, roofers and foundation specialists don't need to be licensed in Texas. So, it's up to you check their name with the Better Business Bureau. Also, make sure you ask for references and call each one of them.
KHOU 6:19 AM. CDT September 20, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
La Porte officer shoots, kills suspect
-
Teen returns wallet he found with $1,500 in cash
-
Protect Yourself From Getting Hacked
-
200 seniors get a break after told to leave
-
Buffalo Bayou Park cleanup will take months
-
Florida woman makes sexy power plea
-
Labor shortage prolongs rebuilding process
-
Hurricane Maria devastates Dominica
-
Houstonians in Mexico during earthquake
-
Tuesday's 10 p.m. forecast with David Paul
More Stories
-
La Porte PD officer shoots, kills suspectSep 19, 2017, 9:46 p.m.
-
Senior living center residents ordered to evacuateSep 19, 2017, 6:17 p.m.
-
Major earthquake shakes Mexico City; 217 deadSep 19, 2017, 1:49 p.m.