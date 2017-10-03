Harvey Help: Do you need help paying your mortgage

Bad news for some: Many neighborhoods -- encompassing thousands of homes -- have been immortilized on Google Maps as, "flooded." This will likely have impact on the real estate market as perspective buyers quickly discover the bad news. (Photo: Google Maps, September 2017)

HOUSTON -- If you have trouble paying your mortgage there is help available starting today in southwest Houston.

Hope Now, a national foreclosure prevention organization, has assembled more than a dozen major mortgage companies. They, along with financial counselors, bankers and insurance reps are on hand at the Chinese Community center on Townpark Drive for the next three days.

People who are not able to pay their mortgages anymore will be walked through the process to get on-the-spot relief with their house payment.

You can only get this assistance in person. It is open to everyone. Officials say the process at the Chinese Community Center should not take more than a couple of hours.

They are also offering assistance to senior citizens who have reverse mortgages.

For everything you need to know visit: hopenow.com

