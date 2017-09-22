Galveston hosting 'free beach weekend' to support Harvey relief efforts

Businesses in Galveston are hoping a long holiday weekend means big crowds and big profits. (Photo: KHOU)

GALVESTON, Texas - Heading to the beach this weekend? Your trip just got a whole lot cheaper.

In an effort to support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, the Galveston tourism community is hosting a free beach weekend September 30 – October 1 with special promotions to benefit relief organizations.

'Galveston Cares' weekend will include free admission to all beach parks, free parking along the seawall, free trolley fares throughout the island, a free family challenge event at Stewart Beach, a fireworks show in honor of first responders and discounted rates at participating attractions. Voluntary donations will be taken at the beach park gates to support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts on the mainland.

On Sept. 30, the Galveston Island Wild Texas Shrimp Festival will donate $2 of every Gumbo Stroll ticket to Harvey relief efforts and participating hotel partners will also offer special promotions.

According to Galveston officials, these are the deals being offered:

Stewart Beach will host a free family challenge beach obstacle course event from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

During “Galveston Cares” weekend, the Moody Mansion museum and The Bryan Museum will be offering a buy-one-get-one free special on admission tickets.

The Grand 1894 Opera House will host a free “open mic” event from 12-4 p.m. Saturday, allowing members of the public to perform on its historic stage.

Casa del Mar Beachfront Suites will donate 20% of revenues from September reservations that book with the #GalvestonCares promotion to Harvey relief efforts.

Hotel Galvez and Spa will provide complimentary breakfast for two for reservations made on Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 that mention #GalvestonCares. Not valid on prior reservations.

Additionally, Galvez Bar and Grill is donating $5 for every prime rib dinner sold Thursdays through Sundays through the end of October.

For more information, visit www.galveston.com/cares.

