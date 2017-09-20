Do your homework before hiring a contractor

HOUSTON – General contractors, roofers and foundation specialists don't need to be licensed in Texas.

So, it’s up to you check their name with the Better Business Bureau. Also, make sure you ask for references and call each one of them.

If you have an electrical or A/C job, doing that homework gets a little easier. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation overseas those contractors and allows you to look up possible hires by name.

Go to www.tdlr.texas.gov and start your search says Susan Stanford with TDLR.

"Click under licensees and while you're there, you can also click on check violations to see if the person is licensed and if they've ever had a violation filed against them," said Stanford.

Stanford also suggests checking the contractor's business card for the license number and look for those same digits on both sides of their work truck. It’s the law in Texas. It also means that they contractor has gone through training, a state exam and a criminal background check.

"You know that someone that's coming into your home when you may not be there only your children are there that they're safe," she said. "They also have and this is very important, liability insurance and that's going to be for bodily injury and improper installation."

If you have plumbing needs, the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners is where you do the homework. You can search a contractor by visiting www.tsbpe.texas.gov.

