Confusion as thousands stood in line after D-SNAP deadline extension

Line for D-SNAP benefits.

HOUSTON - Thousands of Harvey victims are in line at Duessen Park in Northeast Harris County as officials try to hand out more emergency food benefits.

With the deadline extended until Friday, there was a scramble early Wednesday morning as some people learned they lined up in the wrong spot. Tempers flared as hundreds of people in line realized they might lose their place and possibly a final shot at emergency food relief, known as D-SNAP.

“I mean look at this, there’s not organization, (traffic) it’s miles long, and all these people they don’t know what’s going on,” said Bessie Burnsed, who showed up early hoping to get a good spot in line. “Not that I didn’t expect it, but I didn’t expect the un-organization, oh it’s so frustrating."

Most people finally ending up in the correct line inside Duessen Park. Including Tammy Ware, who couldn’t hide her disappointment after learning she didn’t pick the right one.

“They told us to stay in our cars, and not to move, and we were told we couldn’t walk up but then people were, so here we are in the back of the line,” said Ware. “We all here for help, so we here, we know it’s going to be a wait."

A spokesperson with the Texas Health and Human Services Commission says they knew there would be a surge of applicants with the deadline extension but despite being well prepared, they didn’t expect Wednesday's confusion.

They’ve since increased manpower and sign-up spots inside the park to make the process smoother. There are four on-site locations inside Duessen Park for anyone who wants to apply.

They’ll be open Wednesday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you need a way to get there, Metro is offering free shuttle rides from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

© 2017 KHOU-TV