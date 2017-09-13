Catholic Charities helping after Harvey

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
What will it take to reduce Houston flooding?
-
Police release names of victims, gunman in Plano shooting
-
How a massive dike could protect Houston
-
McDonald's manager attacks customer
-
Mother of three killed in home invasion
-
HPD Sgt. Steven Perez to be laid to rest Wednesday morning
-
Hotel offering more than shelter to survivors
-
Restraining order filed: Family members take action against nursing home
-
Houston says tearful goodbye to fallen HPD Sgt. Steve Perez
-
Harris Co. hopes to aid repeat flood victims
More Stories
-
Shannon Miles to serve life without parole for…Sep 13, 2017, 12:55 p.m.
-
Funeral service held for HPD Sgt. Steven PerezSep 13, 2017, 5:58 a.m.
-
Texans' Cushing suspended 10 games without paySep 13, 2017, 4:29 p.m.