Are you missing your pets after Harvey? Reunion center now open

Lose a pet during the flood? Approx. 400 dogs and 100 cats displaced by Harvey are now at the 'Pet Reunion Pavilion' at NRG Arena. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the exception of Game Day Sundays. Photos: Sarah Zizinia / KHOU.com

HOUSTON - Are you still missing your pet after you got separated during Hurricane Harvey?

Several organizations have come together to make it as easy as possible for you to be reunited with your pet. They’re calling it the “Pet Reunion Pavilion” – and they’re determined to reunite every pet with its family.

There are approximately 500 animals at NRG Arena right now – around 400 dogs, and 100 cats. They’ve been moved from shelter to shelter over the last two weeks, but now it’s time for them to come home.

Monday was the first day the Pet Reunion Pavilion was open – and though it was a slow start, for some lucky families, it was an incredible day. The Linzy family was finally reunited with their kitten Sasha after they had to evacuate and leave her behind.

Photos: 'Pet Reunion Pavilion' opens for pets displaced by Harvey

Mom Melissa Linzy started crying when she saw the kitten again. “Don’t give up. Reach out to everybody that you can. Make numerous calls. Contact groups all over the place. Your animal is somewhere.”

Owners are given 30 days to reunite with their dogs and cats. After that, there will be a major adoption event on October 14 for anyone who might want the animals.

To find out if your pet is at NRG Arena, click here.

The Pet Reunion Pavilion will be closed during Houston Texans home games, but will be open every other day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Pet Reunion Pavilion is a partnership of Best Friends Animal Society, Harris County Public Health, Austin Pets Alive!, Houston Pets Alive! and Houston PetSet.

© 2017 KHOU-TV