All 5 living former U.S. presidents to attend hurricane relief concert at Texas A&M

Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter attend the opening ceremony of the George W. Bush Presidential Center April 25, 2013 in Dallas, Texas. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - All five living former U.S. presidents will be part of a concert later this month to benefit hurricane relief efforts.

The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library Foundation announced plans for the “Deep from the Heart: The One American Appeal” concert Wednesday. It is set for Oct. 21 at Texas A&M University’s Reed Arena.

The show is scheduled to feature ALABAMA, Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen, The Gatlin Brothers, Yolanda Adams, Cassadee Pope and Stephanie Quayle. Lee Greenwood will emcee the event.

Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter are set to attend the concert. Ticket sales and other proceeds will go to One America Appeal, the special hurricane recovery effort launched they launched in September.

A special restricted account has been established through the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library Foundation to collect and distribute donations that will be distributed to:

Houston Harvey Relief Fund

Rebuild Texas Fund

Florida Disaster Fund

Juntos y Unidos Por Puerto Rico

The Fund for the Virgin Islands

