Friday's evening forecast with Brooks Garner
KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says it will be a quiet evening with temperatures in the 80s and no chance for rain. This weekend will be hot with just a slight chance for rain. Temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees on Saturday.
KHOU 6:08 PM. CDT July 28, 2017
