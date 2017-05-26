Friday's evening forecast with Brooks Garner

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Student named 'most likely to be a terrorist'
-
Man in 'fake homeless guy video' speaks out
-
Convicted nurse, 'Angel of Death', to face new murder charge
-
Virus wiping out crawfish in south Louisiana, Houston farmers concerned
-
Caught on camera: Man arrested after driving erratically
-
Fired Baytown officer charged with bribery
-
Greg Kelley's family reacts to news
-
Video released of teacher kissing student
-
The pageant queen vs. the police chief in Commerce
-
1 killed, 1 wounded in shootout at gas station parking lot
More Stories
-
'Most likely to become a terrorist' story causes outrageMay 26, 2017, 4:38 p.m.
-
Gov. Abbott jokes about shooting reporters after…May 26, 2017, 12:18 p.m.
-
Galveston County Health Dept. tracking fecal…May 26, 2017, 6:17 p.m.