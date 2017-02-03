Friday's evening forecast update with David Paul

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Club Nomadic opens for first time Thursday
-
Touchdown Houston: 5 things to know Friday
-
Cracking down on sex trafficking
-
Bridges over Highway 59 lit up for Super Bowl
-
Club Nomadic's strict dress code
-
Katy teen caught up in immigration ban chaos
-
NFL Experience opens downtown at GRB
-
J.J. Watt spotted at Nordstrom in Galleria
-
Touchdown Houston: 5 things to know Thursday
-
Club Nomadic lacking city's occupancy permit
More Stories
-
Judge grants restraining order against Trump's…Feb. 3, 2017, 4:10 p.m.
-
More than 200 protest Trump's immigration policies…Feb. 3, 2017, 6:38 p.m.
-
CBS News: Mike Pence coming to Houston Super BowlFeb. 3, 2017, 1:05 p.m.