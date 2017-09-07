FRIDAY IRMA: What you need to know

The extremely dangerous and potentially life-threatening Hurricane Irma is pushing its way toward the Florida coast Friday, Sept. 8. (Photo: 10Weather)

We're keeping tabs on the very latest Hurricane Irma news and notes. We're posting information as it comes in.

6 a.m.

The city of St. Petersburg has distributed its entire supply of sandbags.

St. Petersburg city workers gave out a total of 152,000 sandbags at six different sites over three days to help residents prepare for Hurricane Irma.

No St. Petersburg sandbag sites will be open on Friday.

5 a.m.

There is a slight weakening trend with Hurricane Irma as of the 5 a.m. National Hurricane Center update pegs it as a 155-mph, Category 4 storm.

But "weakening" does not mean not powerful nor not extremely dangerous: a 155-mph wind is just that, bringing the threat of catastrophic damage.

3 a.m.

Hurricane warnings have been issued for South Florida as thousands of people evacuate.

More than a half-million people have been ordered to leave the region ahead of Category 5 Hurricane Irma.

Hurricane watches and warnings are in effect for parts of Florida's west coast and the southern part of the state in advance of Irma, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The watch is in effect from Anna Maria Island south to Bonita Beach, including Manatee, Sarasota and Highlands counties. Tropical storm force winds are anticipated 48 hours after the watch is declared.

The warnings include the Keys and an area of the peninsula including metro Miami and Lake Okeechobee. Storm surge warnings cover both coasts along the state's tip.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott ordered all public schools, colleges and universities to close Friday through Monday.

The governor told residents not to become complacent because the storm could have "major and life-threatening impacts from coast to coast."

2 a.m.

Irma remains a Category 5 hurricane with winds around 160 mph as of the 2 a.m., Sept. 8 update from the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Irma is about 20 miles north of Great Inagua Island and about 535 miles east-southeast of Miami.

The minimum central pressure is 925 mb.

Editor's Note: Information from the Associated Press is used in this story.

