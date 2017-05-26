Friday afternoon forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Student named 'most likely to be a terrorist'
-
Man in 'fake homeless guy video' speaks out
-
Convicted nurse, 'Angel of Death', to face new murder charge
-
Virus wiping out crawfish in south Louisiana, Houston farmers concerned
-
Caught on camera: Man arrested after driving erratically
-
Fired Baytown officer charged with bribery
-
Greg Kelley's family reacts to news
-
The pageant queen vs. the police chief in Commerce
-
President Trump appears to shove Montenegro prime minister at NATO
-
Video released of teacher kissing student
More Stories
-
Abbott signs 'passing the trash' bill cracking down…May 26, 2017, 5:34 a.m.
-
Teachers name student 'most likely to become a terrorist'May 25, 2017, 5:13 p.m.
-
'Angel of Death,' convicted former nurse faces new…May 25, 2017, 11:49 p.m.