Flooding in Sherman forces evacuations of residents

Cars stranded in flooding along Post Oak Creek in Sherman, Texas.

SHERMAN - Raging floodwaters forced the evacuation overnight of several residents in Sherman, Texas.

Radar estimated rainfall totals showed nearly 5.7" in the past 12 hours.

Radar estimated rainfall totals in Sherman.

Sherman police said rising waters from Post Oak Creek, which runs along the western side of the city, left motorists stranded and rescue crews had to help several motorists out of their vehicles. There were no reports of injuries.



What appears to be damage from high winds was reported in Hunt County at the Sunset RV Park. Photos shared from Hunt County Scanner show several overturned RVs and downed tree limbs. There were no injuries reported.

The main band of heavy rainfall has ended in Sherman, but several roadways across Grayson County continue to be flooded, according to the National Weather Service. A Flood Warning remains in effect for Grayson County until 11:15 a.m.

A Flash Flood Warning is also in effect for Northern Hunt, Northern Hopkins, Delta and Fannin Counties until 10:30 a.m.

