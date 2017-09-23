Weather events have some fearing the end of the world

201467EARTH (Photo: KENS)

Many fear that the recent series of natural disasters is a sign that the end of the world is near.

In the past two months, three major hurricanes touched down and two devastating earthquakes hit Mexico. Plus terrorist attacks continue to happen across the world.

Julie Rogers‏ Tweeted:

My momma always told us when the #endoftheworld near they'll be signs in #Sun all bad flooding #Hurricanes & #Earthquakes

Davis Meade predicted the end of the world would come on Saturday, September 23 but went back on his word Friday. A message that flashed on TV’s across Southern California startled many.

“In the last days…extremely violent times will come,” message on TV said.

The end of the world has been predicted many times throughout Earth’s history. In 2000, Rev. Jerry Falwell said that Y2K would fulfill a Christian prophecy. In 2012, people feared the world would end because of the end of the Myan calendar. In 2015, the blood moon-supermoon phenomena generated several end-of-the-world-predictions.

Some theories point to science while others point to religion.

Ruben Dupertuis, a Trinity University professor of religion said it’s common for people to turn to God for answers in a time of crisis.

“In order to get these interpretations, you’re assuming that the Bible is coded and that you have these symbols that have to be interpreted. But not everyone will read them the same way,” Professor Dupertuis said. “I think just the very fact of going to the Bible in uncertain times and looking for those questions to be answered, you’re going to find answers.”

Online, some people were quick to debunk the theory that religion pointed to a day and time for the end of the world.

Diana P. Garcia Jesus shared the following Bible verse on Facebook:

"Concerning that day and hour nobody knows, neither the angels of the heavens nor the Son, but only the Father." (Matthew 24:36, 42) He added that the timing of the end would be unexpected, "at an hour that you do not think to be it."—Matthew 24:44.

While many natural disasters have torn across the country, weather experts say that there is no rhyme or reason, just a busy Hurricane season.

“We were expecting a more active hurricane season,” KENS 5 Meteorologist Bill Taylor said. “Without El Nino, hurricanes are free to grow and free to populate the Atlantic, the Gulf, the Caribbean, and they did. And it was an extraordinary season.”

Many continue to believe that the time is near while others say they just plan to take it day-by-day.

"We're all going to die," Angela Landeros said. "So until that day comes, might as well go about your days and be happy with who you are and your family and that's all that matters."

