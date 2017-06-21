FAA: Delays at Bush airport due to wind

(Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images) (Photo: Digital Vision., (c) Digital Vision.)

HOUSTON - There have been some departure delays at George Bush Intercontinental Airport due to the wind on Wednesday evening.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the following flights have been delayed due to weather:

Departure traffic destined to Newark International Airport, Newark, NJ (EWR) is currently experiencing delays averaging 1 hour and 16 minutes.

Departure traffic destined to John F Kennedy International Airport, New York, NY (JFK) is currently experiencing delays averaging 1 hour and 4 minutes.

Departure traffic destined to La Guardia Airport, New York, NY (LGA) is currently experiencing delays averaging 59 minutes.

Departure traffic destined to Philadelphia International Airport, Philadelphia, PA (PHL) is currently experiencing delays averaging 1 hour and 19 minutes.

Above information as of 7 p.m.

There are gate holds and taxi delays between 16 to 30 minutes for general departures. Arriving flights are experiencing airborne delays of 15 minutes or less.

