Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images

Damaging ice storms continued their deadly march Sunday through much of Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Iowa as winter storm watches and warnings stretched across much of the nation's storm-weary midsection.

At least six deaths have been blamed on a three-day siege of ice, sleet and freezing rain that has hobbled much of the Midwest.

"Expansive" ice storm warnings, freezing rain advisories and winter weather advisories were in effect from northeast New Mexico to central Illinois. Winter storm watches and warnings were in effect from eastern Colorado to southern Minnesota, where significant accumulations of snow and sleet were likely, the National Weather Service said.

Trees have been damaged and power knocked out by the weight of the ice in parts of northwest Oklahoma and southern Kansas, The Weather Channel reported.

In Iowa, weather service meteorologist Andrew Ansorge said parts of the state could see two- to three-tenths of an inch of ice, about as thick as Time magazine. Southern Iowa could receive up to a quarter of an inch this weekend, which is closer to the thickness of a pen, Ansorge said.

"Safety is No. 1 during a unique storm like this," said Craig Bargfrede, winter operations administrator at the Iowa Department of Transportation. "This is one of those storms where we should pay attention to conditions and pay attention to media. If media advises 'Do not travel,' don’t travel."

Parts of Springfield, Mo., were still reeling from a round of "thunder ice" following lightning strikes amid a buildup of more than a quarter of an inch of ice on trees, fences and parked cars, the Springfield News-Leader reported. The relatively rare phenomenon, which only occurs in especially turbulent winter weather, was also reported as freezing rain fell in Joplin, Mo., the Associated Press reported.

At least three road deaths were blamed on the storm in Missouri, the State Highway Patrol said. Two others were reported in Kansas and one in Oklahoma.

The governors of Oklahoma and Missouri declared states of emergency, and the National Guard was mobilized in Missouri and Kansas, where about 200 guardsmen patrolled key roads and helped stranded motorists.

In Kansas City, the NFL moved the AFC divisional playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs from noon to Sunday evening to allow more time to treat roads and parking lots at Arrowhead Stadium.

Missouri Department of Transportation crews were working 12-hour shifts to treat roads and highways, said Linda Wilson Horn, a MoDOT spokeswoman. She said some of the freezing rain washed the chemicals away as it melted.

"Avoid travel if you can," MoDOT tweeted, adding a warning to "exercise caution today if traveling to the game."

Contributing: Doug Stanglin

USA TODAY