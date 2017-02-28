Deadly storms move through Illinois and central US

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Tornadoes touched down in the upper Midwest and northern Arkansas on Tuesday, killing at least one person, as a spring-like storm system posed a risk to 45 million people. Hail fell so quickly that motorists had to pull over and s

KHOU 10:37 PM. CST February 28, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories