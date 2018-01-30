Get ready for Wednesday morning's 'Super Blue Blood Moon'

(Photo: NASA)

Wednesday morning will bring the first blue moon total eclipse in 150 years. It's the second full moon of the month, that's what we call a 'blue' moon. In addition, a total lunar eclipse will also be taking place at the same time. Look low on the western sky an hour before sunrise to see it. About 6:15 am should be a good time.

In Houston, it's only a partial lunar eclipse. You'll have to go to Hawaii for the total eclipse. But that's enough to give the moon a reddish hue.

That's what makes this a 'blood' moon. On top of that it's also a 'supermoon' as the orbit of the moon is at its closest point to the earth as well. There you have everything it takes to make a 'super-blue-blood' moon. Did I mention it's the second supermoon of the month as well, a truly rare event!

