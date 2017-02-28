1 dead in Illinois twister; damage reported in central US

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Tornadoes touched down in the upper Midwest and northern Arkansas on Tuesday, killing at least one person, as a spring-like storm system posed a risk to 45 million people. Hail fell so quickly that motorists had to pull over and stop in Missouri.

Compact but strong storms known as supercells raked parts of the central U.S., causing damage from Arkansas to Iowa and Illinois. Wind-whipped wildfires destroyed homes in Texas.

At Ottawa, Illinois, state Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Patti Thompson says a tornado victim was killed by an uprooted tree. Minor injuries were also reported at an Ottawa nursing home, but Thompson said the number of those hurt in the twisters was not known.

Forecasters were particularly concerned that the worst of the weather developed after nightfall — and worried it would continue overnight and hit communities while people slept.

While weather conditions typically improve after nightfall, as the atmosphere cools, the Storm Prediction Center posted tornado watches late Tuesday for the area from eastern Kansas and Oklahoma to near Cincinnati. It warned that significant tornadoes with winds above 111 mph were possible until 4 a.m. Central time.

"Some increase in storm coverage is likely through the overnight hours," one of its advisories said.

The Oklahoma-based forecast center said 45 million people from Texas to Ohio faced some risk of bad weather. The highest threat level in effect, warning of a "moderate risk" for severe weather, covered the area from the southwest Missouri into Indiana.

