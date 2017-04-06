WATCH LIVE
On Air 9:55PM
70
Houston, TX

Houston Weather Summary: 70 degrees
Menu
KHOU Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Closings
  • Sponsored by
  • Elections
© 2018 KHOU-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Houston Forecast for Saturday evening

KHOU 11 Weather Reporter Blake Mathews has the latest on the isolated showers moving through the Houston area.

Related Videos
Houston Forecast: Warn temperatures expected for Saturday afternoon
WEATHER
Houston Forecast: Beautiful spring break week ahead
WEATHER
Houston Forecast:Rain free Friday night but expect rain Saturday morning
WEATHER
Houston forecast: Mild Friday evening, expect showers Saturday morning
WEATHER
Friday afternoon forecast
WEATHER
Friday morning forecast
WEATHER
Thursday's 10pm forecast update with David Paul
WEATHER
Thursday's 6pm forecast with David Paul
WEATHER
Thursday's evening forecast with Brooks Garner
WEATHER
Thursday afternoon forecast
WEATHER
Thursday morning forecast
WEATHER
Wednesday's 10 p.m. forecast with David Paul
WEATHER
© 2018 KHOU-TV. All Rights Reserved.