LIVE
70
Houston, TX

Houston Weather Summary: 70 degrees
Menu
KHOU Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Closings
  • Sponsored by
© 2018 KHOU-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Houston forecast for Monday night

KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says the week will continue to be gorgeous.

Related Videos
Houston Forecast: Scattered showers Saturday afternoon
FORECAST
Friday's 10pm forecast update with Brooks Garner
WEATHER
Friday's evening forecast with Brooks Garner
WEATHER
Friday afternoon forecast
WEATHER
Friday morning forecast
WEATHER
Thursday's 10pm forecast update with Brooks Garner
WEATHER
Thursday's evening forecast with Brooks Garner
WEATHER
Houston Forecast for Thursday afternoon
WEATHER
Thursday morning forecast
WEATHER
Houston Forecast: Beautiful, breezy day ahead Thursday
FORECAST
Houston Forecast: Warmer temperatures expected for Thursday
FORECAST
Wednesday afternoon forecast
WEATHER
© 2018 KHOU-TV. All Rights Reserved.