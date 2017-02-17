WATCH LIVE
On Air 5:25PM
60
Houston, TX

Houston Weather Summary: 60 degrees
Menu
KHOU Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Closings
  • Sponsored by
  • Olympics
© 2018 KHOU-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Friday's evening forecast with Brooks Garner

KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says it will be a cool and calm evening with temperatures in the 60s.

Related Videos
Sunday afternoon forecast
WEATHER
Sunday morning forecast
WEATHER
Saturday's 10pm forecast update with Blake Mathews
WEATHER
Saturday's evening forecast with Blake Mathews
WEATHER
Houston Forecast for Saturday afternoon
WEATHER
Houston Forecast for Saturday morning
WEATHER
Friday's 10pm forecast update with David Paul
WEATHER
Friday's 6pm forecast update with David Paul
WEATHER
Houston Forecast for Friday afternoon
WEATHER
Houston Forecast for Friday morning
WEATHER
Thursday's 10pm forecast update with David Paul
WEATHER
Thursday's 6pm forecast update with David Paul
WEATHER
© 2018 KHOU-TV. All Rights Reserved.