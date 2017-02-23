WATCH LIVE
On Air 9:55PM
64
Houston, TX

Houston Weather Summary: 64 degrees
Menu
KHOU Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Closings
  • Sponsored by
© 2018 KHOU-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Houston forecast for Wednesday night

KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says it will be another warm day tomorrow.

Related Videos
Who served underage suspect alcohol?
CRIME
'Race Against Violence' gives hope, healing to survivors
COMMUNITY
Part of I-10 eastbound to close this weekend for repairs
LOCAL
Who opened fire on two children SE Houston?
CRIME
Officials: Student had loaded gun at school
LOCAL
Kidnapped boy's grandparents get bail
LOCAL
Harold Farb's family believes he was murdered
LOCAL
Police search Mt. Pleasant for gunman in shooting at Central Michigan University
NEWS
More patrols after shooting near UTHealth
CRIME
Driver who allegedly killed mom, baby was nearly 3 times over legal limit, prosecutors say
CRIME
'It was very hard to see her empty desk in several of my classes'
NATION-WORLD
Plea to find shooter who targeted children
CRIME
© 2018 KHOU-TV. All Rights Reserved.