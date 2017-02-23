WATCH LIVE
On Air 9:55PM
64
Houston, TX
Houston Weather Summary: 64 degrees
Menu
KHOU Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Closings
Sponsored by
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation Now
Health
Politics
Life
Investigations
Community
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radar
Hourly & 10-Day
Hurricane
Weather Blog
Weather Forum
Traffic
Driving Smart
Flights
Sports
Latest Sports
Astros
Athlete of the Week
College
Dynamo
High School Sports
JJ Watt
Olympics
Rockets
Sports Extra
Texans
World Series
Shows
Great Day Houston
TV Listings
CBS Shows
Features
Animals
City Pros
Consumer
Crime
DIY
Events
Feel Good
Food
Harvey
HeartThreads
Life in Balance
Magnify Money
Missing Pieces
Rodeo Houston
Stands for Houston
Texas News
VERIFY
Vote Now
Ways 2 Save
Weird
Media
Video
Photos
Connect
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise
Jobs
Meet the Team
Your Take
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
© 2018 KHOU-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Houston forecast for Wednesday night
KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says it will be another warm day tomorrow.
Related Videos
Who served underage suspect alcohol?
CRIME
'Race Against Violence' gives hope, healing to survivors
COMMUNITY
Part of I-10 eastbound to close this weekend for repairs
LOCAL
Who opened fire on two children SE Houston?
CRIME
Officials: Student had loaded gun at school
LOCAL
Kidnapped boy's grandparents get bail
LOCAL
Harold Farb's family believes he was murdered
LOCAL
Police search Mt. Pleasant for gunman in shooting at Central Michigan University
NEWS
More patrols after shooting near UTHealth
CRIME
Driver who allegedly killed mom, baby was nearly 3 times over legal limit, prosecutors say
CRIME
'It was very hard to see her empty desk in several of my classes'
NATION-WORLD
Plea to find shooter who targeted children
CRIME
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Captioning Procedures
© 2018 KHOU-TV. All Rights Reserved.