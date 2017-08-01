LIVE
77
Houston, TX

Houston Weather Summary: 77 degrees
Menu
KHOU Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
  • Sponsored by
© 2018 KHOU-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Houston forecast for Sunday afternoon

KHOU 11 Weather Reporter Blake Mathews says it will be a beautiful and chilly Sunday, but temps will warm up soon.
Published: 2:18 PM CST January 8, 2017

Related Videos
Barbara Bush Library prepares to reopen
LOCAL
Preparations underway for Houston's celebration of Barbara Bush's life
LOCAL
Full interview with Pierce Bush on memories of grandmother Barbara Bush
LOCAL
Thursday last day to visit George Bush Presidential Library and Museum
GEORGE-H-W-BUSH
Thousands expected to attend public viewing of Barbara Bush
GEORGE-H-W-BUSH
Celebrating the life of Barbara Bush
GEORGE-H-W-BUSH
KHOU 11 Top Headlines at 12 p.m. April 19, 2018
LOCAL
Heavy Hitters Weigh in on Week's Topics Part 2
NATION-NOW
Heavy Hitters Weigh in on Week's Hot Topics
NATION-NOW
City Hall illuminated in blue in honor of Barbara Bush
GEORGE-H-W-BUSH
RAW VIDEO: Train strikes 2 parked cars on tracks in W. Houston
RAW-VIDEO
WATCH: Houston's City Hall lit up in blue in honor of Barbara Bush
GEORGE-H-W-BUSH
© 2018 KHOU-TV. All Rights Reserved.