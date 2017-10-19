WATCH LIVE
On Air 4:28AM
60
Houston, TX
Houston Weather Summary: 60 degrees
Menu
KHOU Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Delays/
Closings
Sponsored by
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation Now
Health
Politics
Life
Investigations
Community
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radar
Hourly & 10-Day
Hurricane
Weather Blog
Weather Forum
Traffic
Driving Smart
Flights
Cars.com
Sports
Latest Sports
Astros
Athlete of the Week
College
Dynamo
High School Sports
JJ Watt
Olympics
Rockets
Sports Extra
Texans
World Series
Shows
Great Day Houston
TV Listings
CBS Shows
Features
Animals
Consumer
Crime
DIY
Empowering Arms
Events
Feel Good
Food
Harvey
HeartThreads
Is It Worth It?
Magnify Money
Missing Pieces
Pet of the Week
Rodeo Houston
Shaping Houston
Stands for Houston
Texas News
VERIFY
Vote Now
Ways 2 Save
Weird
Media
Video
Photos
Connect
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise
Jobs
Meet the Team
Your Take
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
© 2018 KHOU-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Harris County's dark history of sex trafficking
KHOU 11 Investigates found disturbing details of sex traffickers receiving probation for their crimes.
Published:
12:12 PM CDT October 19, 2017
Related Videos
KHOU 11 News Top Headlines at 10 p.m. April 23, 2018
NEWS
Teaming up for 'Mascot book camp'
EDUCATION
Mom says son with special needs treated poorly at Pasadena Men's Wearhouse
LOCAL
Closer look: What former president George H.W. Bush is facing
LOCAL
Former president George H.W. Bush hospitalized
LOCAL
Remembering Barbara Bush: Celebrating the life and legacy of a political dynasty's matriarch
LOCAL
Surveillance video shows woman stealing booze from bar
CRIME
Bush Library visitors react to news of George H.W. Bush hospitalized
TEXAS
Spring residents alarmed by wild hogs in neighborhood
LOCAL
President George H.W. Bush hospitalized
LOCAL
Baytown park trashed after gender reveal party, sparks outrage
LOCAL
Wounded deputy speaks about dramatic shootout
CRIME
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Captioning Procedures
© 2018 KHOU-TV. All Rights Reserved.