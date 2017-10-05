LIVE
53
Houston, TX
Menu
KHOU Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Closings
Sponsored by
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation Now
Health
Politics
Life
Investigations
Community
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radar
Hourly & 10-Day
Hurricane
Weather Blog
Weather Forum
Traffic
Driving Smart
Flights
Sports
Latest Sports
Astros
Athlete of the Week
College
Dynamo
High School Sports
JJ Watt
Olympics
Rockets
Sports Extra
Texans
World Series
Shows
Great Day Houston
TV Listings
CBS Shows
Features
Animals
City Pros
Consumer
Crime
DIY
Events
Feel Good
Food
Harvey
HeartThreads
Life in Balance
Magnify Money
Missing Pieces
Rodeo Houston
Stands for Houston
Texas News
VERIFY
Vote Now
Ways 2 Save
Weird
Media
Video
Photos
Connect
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise
Jobs
Meet the Team
Your Take
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
© 2018 KHOU-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Memorial Hermann
Treatment for ACL Tears.
Related Videos
MaxHome
GREAT-DAY-HOUSTON
Relationship Show Wrap-Up
GREAT-DAY-HOUSTON
Hope for Your Marriage
GREAT-DAY-HOUSTON
Relationship Show, Part 5
GREAT-DAY-HOUSTON
Relationship Show, Part 4
GREAT-DAY-HOUSTON
Relationship Show, Part 3
GREAT-DAY-HOUSTON
Relationship Show, Part 2
GREAT-DAY-HOUSTON
Relationships & The "Me Too" Movement
GREAT-DAY-HOUSTON
Kids Valentine's Day Party
GREAT-DAY-HOUSTON
Walmart Online Grocery Pickup
GREAT-DAY-HOUSTON
Plexaderm
GREAT-DAY-HOUSTON
Texas Mattress Makers
GREAT-DAY-HOUSTON
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Captioning Procedures
© 2018 KHOU-TV. All Rights Reserved.