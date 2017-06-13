WATCH LIVE
On Air 1:55AM
67
Houston, TX

Houston Weather Summary: 67 degrees
Menu
KHOU Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Closings
  • Sponsored by
© 2018 KHOU-TV. All Rights Reserved.

This Trendy Facial Is The New Way To Rosé

Wine is loaded with antioxidants, so why not spread the love to beauty? Angeli Kakade (@angelikakade) has the scoop.

Related Videos
Sources Believe Prince Charles Will Name Camilla Queen
BUZZ60
This Is The Title William and Kate's 3rd Baby Will Be Given At Birth
BUZZ60
90% of Us Think We've 'Improved' Our Partners, a New Study Finds
BUZZ60
Here are the Most Hilariously Sad Locations on Google Maps
BUZZ60
These Television Series 'Happy' Endings Were Actually Really Sad
BUZZ60
Nearly All Shoppers Want Store Employees to Back Off (Unless They Ask for Help)
BUZZ60
Simple Easter Treat Ideas for The Family That Are Instagram Perfect
BUZZ60
'D'OH!' is Right for Driver Who Used Fake Homer Simpson ID
BUZZ60
Instagram Could Be Making You Gain Weight
BUZZ60
Watch Burglar Get Epically Stuck Allegedly Trying to Break into Rob Bookstore
BUZZ60
Surprising Things That May Be Keeping You Up At Night
BUZZ60
Did Actor Jim Carrey Paint a 'Monstrous' Sarah Huckabee Sanders?
BUZZ60
© 2018 KHOU-TV. All Rights Reserved.