WATCH LIVE
On Air 1:55AM
54
Houston, TX
Menu
KHOU Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Closings
Sponsored by
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation Now
Health
Politics
Life
Investigations
Community
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radar
Hourly & 10-Day
Hurricane
Weather Blog
Weather Forum
Traffic
Driving Smart
Flights
Sports
Latest Sports
Astros
Athlete of the Week
College
Dynamo
High School Sports
JJ Watt
Olympics
Rockets
Sports Extra
Texans
World Series
Shows
Great Day Houston
TV Listings
CBS Shows
Features
Animals
City Pros
Consumer
Crime
DIY
Events
Feel Good
Food
Harvey
HeartThreads
Life in Balance
Magnify Money
Missing Pieces
Rodeo Houston
Stands for Houston
Texas News
VERIFY
Vote Now
Ways 2 Save
Weird
Media
Video
Photos
Connect
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise
Jobs
Meet the Team
Your Take
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
© 2018 KHOU-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Introducing the Grown-up Gummy Bears in New Sparkling Ros�
Sugarfina's popular ros� gummies are now sparkling! Buzz60's Djenane Beaulieu (@djenanebeaulieu) reports.
Related Videos
Red Wine Toothpaste May Eventually Help You Fight Cavities
BUZZ60
Atlanta Is Offering Flights to Black Panther's Wakanda and the Internet Has Questions
BUZZ60
Is McDonald's Szechuan Sauce Coming Back? Again?!
BUZZ60
Is This Why the Great Pyramid Is in Almost Exact Alignment with the Cardinal Directions?
BUZZ60
Bigelow Aerospace Is Looking To Launch Its Own Inflatable Space Station
BUZZ60
Good At Social Media? The Royals Are Hiring!
BUZZ60
Doing This on Date Night Can Make Your Relationship Stronger
BUZZ60
Concert Venues Are Beginning to Ban Cell Phone Videos
BUZZ60
Taco Bell Dethrones This Chain by Becoming America's 4th Biggest Restaurant Brand
BUZZ60
Women Showing Love To Their Large Noses In New Twitter Challenge
BUZZ60
Woman Sees 'Bigfoot', Sues California for Not Believing Her
BUZZ60
College Professor Assigns Students to Try To Get Trump to Block Him on Twitter
BUZZ60
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Captioning Procedures
© 2018 KHOU-TV. All Rights Reserved.