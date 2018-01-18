KHOU
United now offering non-stop flights from Houston to Sydney, Australia

United Airlines is now offering a non stop flight from Houston to Sydney, Australia. The flight takes 17 and a half hours clocking in nearly 8,600 miles on the way.

One of the longest flights in the world took off from Houston for the first time Thursday night.

United Airlines is now offering non-stop service to Sydney, Australia from Bush Intercontinental Airport. 

It takes 17 and a half hours to make it to the other side of the world; clocking in nearly 8,600 miles on the way.

When you fly to Australia, you'll lose an entire day in flight due to the International Date Line but on the way back, you'll actually land 75 minutes before you took off.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at Bush Airport before the flight departed on Thursday.
 

