TSA agents find record number of guns at airports in 2016

TSA agents recovered a record number of firearms at the nation’s airports in 2016.
Nearly 3,400 firearms were found in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country, a 28-percent increase over 2015 and an average of nine a day. Eighty-three percent of them were loaded.
Bush IAH had the third highest number of firearms discovered.
Top 10 airports for firearms discoveries:
- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL):198
- Dallas/Fort Worth International (DFW): 192
- George Bush Intercontinental Airport - Houston (IAH):128
- Phoenix Sky Harbor International (PHX):101
- Denver International (DEN): 98
- Orlando International Airport (MCO):86
- Nashville International (BNA):80
- Tampa International (TPA):79
- Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS):78
- Salt Lake City International (SLC):75
There were many instances last year when travelers attempted to hide items, or the items they packed were disguised to look like other items. TSA officers regularly find sword canes, credit card knives, belt buckle knives, comb/brush knives, knives hidden in shoes, knives hidden in thermoses and knives hidden under the bag lining near the handle mechanism.
Make sure you’re items are allowed by using the TSA's “Can I Bring My…” tool to enter the item you want to pack. It will tell you whether you can pack it in your carry-on or checked bag. You can also check out the prohibited items list.
