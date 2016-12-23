Passengers anticipate crowds at Houston airports on busiest travel day of the year

Travelers wait in the TSA security line at O'Hare International Airport on December 23, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo: Joshua Lott/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

HOUSTON—If you thought the crowds at stores were big, walk into a Houston airport.

More than 2.4 million people are expected to fly through the Space City during this holiday season. A bulk of passengers boarded flights on Friday, one of the busiest travel days of the year.

One passenger named Samir explained how early he arrived at Hobby Airport. “Two hours early. So we got here at six and we checked in our luggage and so far so good.”

He and his family packed light, left gifts placed in carry-on luggage unwrapped and worked to keep their spirits jolly.

“Merry Christmas,” they shouted as they prepared to enter a TSA security line.

If you want to make sure you catch your flight, Houston’s Airport System recommends you use its website for the latest information.

Fly2Houston.com allows travelers to look at security line wait lines, availability in parking garages and Eco-lots and as well as track any flights that may be delayed.

“Prepare for any hiccups. Don’t get frustrated, stay calm and you’ll get to your destination safely,” suggested passenger, Latasha Muckelroy.

