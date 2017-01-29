Delta grounds U.S. flights due to automation issue

Delta Air Lines late Sunday grounded its U.S. flights due to an automation issue, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA’s Air Traffic Control System Command Center said in a statement that international flights were exempt.

Morgan Durrant, a Delta spokesman, apologized for the inconvenience and said teams "are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on the ground." Flights in the air remain unaffected, he said in a statement.

Delta said it would provide updates as they become available on news.delta.com.

Reports on social media Sunday showed flight disruptions at airports in Houston, Atlanta, New York City and other U.S. cities.

Delta teams are working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays. Flights in the air remain unaffected. — Delta (@Delta) January 30, 2017

@Delta busting out the emergency snacks because of the outage...This is when you know it's bad... pic.twitter.com/Us5UQdhaPR — Kevin Chiu (@Pkchiu88) January 30, 2017

BREAKING: "#Delta is having a worldwide system failure. All flights that are not in the air have been grounded." - Delta Captain @wsbtv — Craig Lucie (@CraigLucie) January 30, 2017

BREAKING: "This is an extensive outage. The ground stop is in place for another hour." - #Delta captain pic.twitter.com/ZurM7GKC5z — Craig Lucie (@CraigLucie) January 30, 2017

