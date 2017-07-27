Average domestic airfare prices hit record low

Flight deals abound in Houston as domestic airfares hit their lowest average price in recorded history. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Flight deals abound in Houston as domestic airfares hit their lowest average price in recorded history.

The U.S. Bureau of Transportation statistics reports the average ticket price for the first quarter of 2017 (adjusted for inflation) is the lowest it has seen since it began keeping track of airfares 22 years ago.

The average ticket price for the quarter was $352, nearly $18 cheaper than the average ticket price during the same period last year.

KHOU 11 News spoke with travelers at Hobby Airport Thursday. Not all of them said they noticed a price drop.

"Higher, it was higher,” said Southwest passenger Donna James. "I think for my husband and I to fly, was $1,300 just for New Orleans to here, which is just an hour.”

Another traveler reported she recently purchased a round-trip Southwest Airlines ticket from Houston to New Orleans for $99.

An online search of round-trip flights from Houston using the airline websites revealed several low-price airfares.

United Airlines had several round-trip airfares departing Houston in late August for $99. Destinations included Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and San Diego.

Southwest Airlines also had flights during the same time period, the least-expensive of them all priced under $200 round-trip.

The record-low average airfare only concerns domestic flights. However, KHOU 11 News found several international flights also offering lower-than-usual round-trip ticket prices.

Aeromexico is offering round-trip flights from Houston to Mexico City for less than $200.

