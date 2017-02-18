Wrong-way driver killed in crash on Westpark Tollway

A wrong-way driver in a Mustang died and an innocent driver was seriously hurt in a near head-on crash on the Westpark Tollway near Synott, Pct. 5 Deputy Constables say. (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A wrong-way driver died and an innocent driver was seriously hurt in a near head-on crash on the Westpark Tollway, Pct. 5 Deputy Constables say.

Officials say it was about 12:45 a.m. Saturday when a black Ford Mustang got on the toll road going eastbound in the westbound lanes. The driver struck a pickup truck near Synott.

The driver of the Mustang, who was in his early-20s, died at the scene. The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Deputies say the medical examiner will determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

