Wrong-way crash on Fred Hartman Bridge critically injures driver

BAYTOWN, Texas – Harris County Pct. 8 Deputy Constables say a driver went the wrong direction in the southbound lanes of the Fred Hartman Bridge, crashing head-on into another driver.

The crash happened at about midnight Thursday when the driver went northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 146. Once on the bridge, the red Honda Civic crashed into a white Chevrolet Suburban.

The wrong-way driver sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to the hospital.

The driver of the Suburban was not hurt.

As of 4:30 a.m. the cleanup process and investigation were still underway with the southbound lanes of the bridge closed. The bridge fully reopened shortly before 6 a.m.

