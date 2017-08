The incident happened near W. Sam Houston Parkway at about 4 a.m. (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Police say a woman was seriously hurt when she was struck by a car on Westheimer.

The incident happened near W. Sam Houston Parkway at about 4 a.m.

A silver Honda Civic hit the woman in the eastbound lanes. The driver stopped to talk with police as the woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

It wasn’t immediately clear who was at-fault in the incident.

© 2017 KHOU-TV