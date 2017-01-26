A violent head-on crash killed a woman and shut down FM 1960 in northern Harris County early Thursday morning. Harris County Sheriff’s Deputies say the crash happened at about 12:15 a.m. near Farrel Road, just north of Bush Intercontinental Airport. (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A violent head-on crash killed a woman and shut down FM 1960 in northern Harris County early Thursday morning.

Harris County Sheriff’s Deputies say the crash happened at about 12:15 a.m. near Farrel Road, just north of Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Investigators believe the male driver of a pickup with a female passenger was traveling westbound when he swerved into the eastbound lanes for unknown reasons. The truck struck a man driving an SUV in the opposite direction.

The woman in the truck died at the scene. Both men were stabilized and taken to the hospital.

Deputies do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, but they are investigating to see if drugs or another substance may have played a role in the incident.

FM 1960 has since reopened.

Photos: Woman killed in violent crash on FM 1960

(© 2017 KHOU)