Young woman killed, 6 others injured in car crash on I-45N

HOUSTON- A 19-year-old woman was killed and six others injured after being hit by an SUV early Saturday morning on the North Freeway.

According to police, the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on I-45 north at Memory Lane when a man was driving an SUV on the highway's feeder.

Police said for unknown reasons the driver left the feeder, traveled across the grass and entered the mainlanes of the highway. In doing so, he crashed into the side of a Toyota Rav4 that was traveling northbound on the highway.

The two vehicles spun out of control, stopping against a retainer wall and on the feeder.

Police said there were seven women in the Toyota, all of them were in their late teens and early 20s.

One of the passengers died at the scene, and the other six were transported to a nearby hospital in various conditions.

The driver who hit the women has been taken to the hospital as well. Police said he is in stable condition.

Police found the driver to be intoxicated. He will be charged with Intoxication Manslaughter and Intoxication Assault.

The accident shut down the highway for hours.

(© 2017 KHOU)