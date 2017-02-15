Witnesses rescue 3 people in fiery pickup crash in E. Houston

It happened at about 10 p.m. on Liberty at Lockwood. The pickup’s driver lost control and left the road, crashing into a culvert along the railroad tracks and flipping upside down. (Photo: KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Good Samaritans say they helped rescue three people after a pickup crashed and caught fire in east Houston late Wednesday.

It happened at about 10 p.m. on Liberty at Lockwood. The pickup’s driver lost control and left the road, crashing into a culvert along the railroad tracks and flipping upside down.

One man told KHOU 11 News he and several others helped lift the truck to pull one of the victims out while another good Samaritan took a fire extinguisher to the flames.

The driver and one passenger were taken to the hospital. The second passenger wasn’t hurt.

Police are working to determine what caused the crash.

