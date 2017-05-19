Weekend traffic alert: Major closure on Loop 610/290 interchange

HOUSTON - A long overdue fix for one of Houston’s worst freeway interchanges is coming this weekend to help improve traffic along the Loop 610/290 interchange.

Starting Monday, a new direct connector will allow drivers from I-10 Katy Freeway direct access to outbound U.S. 290 and I-610 North Loop east will be complete.

For years, I-10 has fed into the Loop as the Loop feeds onto 290. There’s been traffic crossing in both directions in a very short distance, grinding traffic to a halt.

The new connector runs outside the Loop, allowing I-10 drivers access to both 610 and northbound 290. By separating the two, both freeways should flow more smoothly, hopefully making for an easier trip.

Crews will work this weekend to finalize pavement markings and signage and then safely switch traffic to the new lanes. The following will be closed:

From 7 p.m., Saturday, May 20, through 5 a.m., Monday, May 22

I-10 east- and westbound connector ramps to I-610 northbound will be closed. Drivers will be detoured to I-610 southbound, exit at Woodway, and U-turn to I-610 northbound.

I-610 northbound from US 290 to West 18th will have two outside lanes closed.

I-610 northbound exit ramp to US 290 will have the outside lane closed on the ramp. The exit ramp will be closed for approximately one hour as work progresses.

After the changes are made, drives will use this new traffic flow. http://www.my290.com/images/documents/US290NewsReleases/20170518_I-610_Connector_LAYOUT.pdf

